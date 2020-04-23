Menu

Pima County details Phase 1 of lifting social distancing rules

City of Tucson
Posted at 8:48 PM, Apr 22, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — We're getting a new picture of how close Pima County is to lifting some of its COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry revealed the criteria he and other county leaders will use in determining whether it's safe to lift some of the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The county breaks down its various criteria for reopening into three categories: disease, health care capacity and public health:

If all nine criteria are met, only then will the county begin its first phase of social distancing reduction. In this phase, schools remain closed, teleworking is still suggested when possible, common areas remain closed and all physical distancing measures remain in place.

The changes in Phase 1 include resuming elective surgeries, large venues (like restaurants, churches, theaters) can reopen with physical distancing measures in place, gyms reopen with increased sanitation and physical distancing, but bars will remain closed.

So far, only one of the county's nine criteria for Phase 1 has been met, and only two others are showing progress.

