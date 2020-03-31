Menu

Pima County Courts introduces way for abuse victims to file legal claims online amid pandemic

Posted: 9:32 PM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 01:18:25-04
The Pima County Court System is introducing a way for those people to file legal claims against abusers online.
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A group that's even more vulnerable when we're all stuck inside are victims of abuse.

Social distancing can keep victims in the home with their abuser for long periods of time, which may cause stress in relationships.

Greg Sakall said "We've made the process easier for them so that they don't have to find transportation, they don't have to come downtown. If they have online access through a smart phone or other device or if they have a phone line they can call into the court nd obtain an order of protection that would be sent to law enforcement services without ever having to find a way downtown."

The judge wants to make it clear he hasn't seen an increase in domestic violence cases since COVID-19 came to Arizona.

