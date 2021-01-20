Pima County concerned about vaccine supply

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County staff is working hard to get as many people vaccinated as they can.

They've now given nearly 47,000 shots, which is half of their vaccine supply.

Health department leaders say they're outpacing Maricopa County, but that could be problem.

4,000 vaccine shots. That's the number given per day.

Pima County has received more than 93-thousand doses from the state.

"We are on track to consume all the vaccines that we have in a fairly short period of time, and I think that continues to be our greatest concern," said Deputy County Administrator Dr. Francisco Garcia.

It's a major concern because when the supply runs out, the vaccinations stop.

At the current pace the county will run out in about 14 days.

"How do we encourage people to come into and register to vaccinations when we know that the amount of vaccine stocks that we have in hand is limited," said Dr. Garcia.

The vaccine stocks come from the state.

Nine days ago, the Pima County Health Department sent the state it's accelerated immunization plan, but there's no definite answer on the vaccine supply timeline.

The health leaders hope there's no delay in the plan.

"If we were able to follow (the plan), we would be able to fully immunize our community by the early summer -- June or July.

Click here for many more details on Pima County's Immunization Plan.