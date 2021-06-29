Pima County closing some vaccination centers, opening mobile clinics

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Are you looking to get vaccinated? There's still time.

With Pima County closing some vaccination centers, there are still some open for those looking to get vaccinated.

The following vaccinations sites will close June 30:



Tucson Medical Center (Morris K. Udall Center) 7200 E Tanque Verde Road, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tucson Mall inside the former Justice store on the second floor between Dillards and Sears, 4500 N Oracle Road, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

El Pueblo Library, 101 W Irvington Road 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kino Event Center, 2805 E Ajo Way, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (*this site will close July 2 and will be move to the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S Country Club Road, July 6)

While some of the vaccintion centers are closing, there are some upcoming mobile vaccination clinics opening from June 29 - July 10, and appointments are not required.

Below are dates, times and locations of the upcoming mobile vaccination clinics:



June 29, 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tucson City Court (103 E Alameda Street)

June 29, 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Club Rancho Sahuarita (15455 S Camino Lago Azul)

June 30, 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tucson City Court (103 E Alameda Street)

July 1, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Antigone Books (411 N. 4th Avenue)

July 6, 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Club Rancho Sahuarita (15455 S Camino Lago Azul)

July 7, 8 a.m. - noon, Literacy Connects (200 E. Yavapai Road)

July 10, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Gallego Intermediate Fine Arts Magnet School (3700 E. Alvord Road)

July 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drexel Community Center (5220 S. San Joaquin Avenue)

For more information about vaccinations or vaccination sites, click here.