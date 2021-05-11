Pima County awarded $25K COVID vaccine grant

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County has been awarded a $25,000 grant to help maintain and increase COVID-19 vaccines in the community.

The funds come from the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

The County says the money will be used in two ways.

The first, to fund five mini-grants for community organization to support efforts to increase vaccinations in communities that are hard to reach or are under-served.

The second, to fund a youth engagement campaign that challenges young adults to create social media video messages to encourage vaccinations.

Pima County was one of ten counties in the entire country to be awarded this grant.