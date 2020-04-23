Pima County announces hotline for those struggling to pay rent

TUCSON, Ariz. — Those looking for help paying rent in Pima County have a new place to turn for help.

The county is launching a new hotline to help with rental assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotline is designed to help Pima County residents navigate the Arizona Department of Housing's COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.

Hotline staffers will answer questions about the status of an application for the program, offer direction to submit penidng information and direct applicants to other resources that may be available to help them.

The number is 520-724-2505. You can also learn more aobut the rental assistance progam on the ADHS website.

Pima County also made a flyer to help renters during the pandemic: What Tenants Need To Know During COVID-19.