Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pima County announces hotline for those struggling to pay rent

items.[0].image.alt
EVICTIONS.bmp
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 20:52:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Those looking for help paying rent in Pima County have a new place to turn for help.

The county is launching a new hotline to help with rental assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotline is designed to help Pima County residents navigate the Arizona Department of Housing's COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.

Hotline staffers will answer questions about the status of an application for the program, offer direction to submit penidng information and direct applicants to other resources that may be available to help them.

The number is 520-724-2505. You can also learn more aobut the rental assistance progam on the ADHS website.

Pima County also made a flyer to help renters during the pandemic: What Tenants Need To Know During COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.