TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County leaders are hosting three vaccine clinics over two days on February 26th and 27th.

The first will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rising Star Baptist Church at 2800 E 36th St..

Two more will be on Saturday. The first will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church at 530 S. Pantano Rd.. The other will be at Greyhound Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. That is located at 2601 S. 3rd Ave..