Pima 1 of 2 Arizona counties still in vaccination phase 1A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is now only one of two counties in Arizona that hasn't moved out of the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

According to data released Wednesday by the Arizona Department of Health Services, only Pima County and La Paz County remain in Phase 1A of vaccination, allowing only priority health care workers access to the vaccine. All other counties have moved into Priority 1B or 1B, allowing educators, the elderly and those in congregate living settings to receive doses of the vaccine.

La Paz County so far has the lowest vaccination rate in the state -- with only 928 doses of the vaccine issued per 100,000 residents. Pima County has administered 35,988 doses of the vaccine, or 3,445 doses per 100,000 residents.

In a memo earlier this week, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry estimates some 720,000 people in the county will have to be vaccinated. With 1.1 million residents in the county, Huckelberry estimates about 20 percent are age 16 and under and therefore not recommended to receive the vaccine per CDC guidelines. Among the remaining residents, Huckelberry estimates 20 percent that will decide not to receive the vaccine. That leaves about 720,000 people who will need to receive two doses each of the vaccine in order to achieve full efficacy.

Huckelberry also says the county will move into Phase 1B of their vaccination plan "near the end of this week."