Phoenix Mayor: Abrazo nearly out of morgue space, may be requesting refrigerated trucks

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says one Abrazo location is nearing capacity in its morgue and may be requesting refrigerated trucks.

ABC15 spoke with Mayor Gallego Friday morning when she said the Abrazo location, which was not identified, is "near capacity" in their morgue space and they are looking at options to prevent problems.

“It’s specific just to one area…this is not a statewide problem,” Mayor Gallego said. "Maricopa County... is looking at everything they can do..."

"We are losing too many Arizonans," Mayor Gallego said. She continued to urge Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to require mask usage throughout the state.

"I'm heartbroken...it's been a rough week for me," Mayor Gallego said, citing that the White House officials have said everything is under control and that she has been asking for too much support amid the fight against coronavirus.

Additionally, Mayor Gallego mentioned that Phoenix is hoping to receive federal testing support by July 16.

Officials from Abrazo's hospitals released a statement Friday, saying they have "adequate morgue space." They confirmed that they have ordered refrigerated storage space as part of their emergency plans, but say it is not yet needed.

Read the full statement from the hospital network below.

"Abrazo hospitals currently have adequate morgue space. The state has requested that hospitals implement their emergency plans. Part of activating our plan includes the ability to handle overflow morgue capacity if needed. Abrazo has taken a proactive approach by ordering refrigerated storage in the event it may be needed during a surge of COVID patients. At this point it is not needed. We do agree with the Mayor’s points around promoting awareness around masking, continuing to practice social distancing and seeking medical care in the event of an emergency need."