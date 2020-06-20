Phoenix City Council approves face mask requirement amid COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Phoenix City Council has approved a face mask mandate.

During a meeting Friday, councilmembers approved a mandatory mask ordinance that went into effect Saturday, June 20, at 6 a.m.

"All persons six years old or older who are present in the City of Phoenix shall have possession of a face covering described in Arizona Department of Public Health Face Covering Guidance... when they leave their home or place of residence and shall wear the face-covering whenever they are within six feet of another person who is not a member of their family or household," the mandate states.

Maricopa County also voted Friday night to make masks a requirement across their county, overruling any city/town that did not already have a mandate.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced the move in a tweet Friday afternoon saying it is a move to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Phoenix City Council has officially implemented a mandatory mask ordinance to help #StopTheSpread of #COVID19 in our community. The ordinance in its entirety can be found here, and more details including an FAQ will be available shortly: https://t.co/nxw72JWg0G — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 19, 2020

The mandate lists several exceptions to the rule, seen below:

• Those who fall into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act

• Children under 6 years old.

• People whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

• Restaurant patrons while they are dining.

• Individuals exercising outdoors or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, if social distancing from others who are not your family members can be maintained.

• Engaging in organized group or team sports, exercise or other physical activities where it is not practicable or feasible to wear a mask or socially distance.

• Settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments.

Enforcement of the order will focus on education on wearing masks, according to the mandate.

People and businesses will be notified of the guidelines prior to any citation. Fines related to a citation could range from $0 to $250, which is left to the court's discretion.

Read the full proclamation below:

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.