Phoenix-area high school delays return to in-person classes

Villarreal, Phil
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-05 19:25:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix school district has put off its plan to return its high school to in-person instruction starting Tuesday.

Principal Tony Vining announced late Friday that Cactus Shadows High School of the Cave Creek Unified School District didn't "have enough staff to safely open."

Vining said Cactus Shadows will revert to remote leaning on Tuesday and provide information on what happens next.

Vining did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for information about the reported staff shortage.

The state on Saturday reported 836 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 36 additional deaths.

