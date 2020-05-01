Phish announces rescheduled Summer Tour dates

Phish announced Friday that due to COVID-19, the band’s 2020 Summer Tour has been re-scheduled for 2021.

“We’ve been as excited as ever to play music for you all, and are so heartbroken to postpone these dates. The health and well-being of Phish fans, our touring crew, and the communities in which the band plays is our top concern,” the band posted in a statement. “Thank you for your understanding. We’re all in this together. Stay healthy and safe and we can’t wait to see you real soon.”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 tour dates will be honored for the 2021 shows. Full refunds are available to fans who want their money back.

Updated Tour Dates:

Jul 13 and 14, 2021 – Matthew Knight Arena – Eugene, OR

Jul 16, 17, and 18, 2021 – Gorge Amphitheatre – George, WA

Jul 20 and 21, 2021 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s – Stateline, NV

Jul 23, 2021 – The Forum – Inglewood, CA

Jul 24 and 25, 2021 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Jul 28, 2021 – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion – Rogers, AR

Jul 30, 2021 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, AL

Aug 3 and 4, 2021 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Aug 6, 7, and 8, 2021 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

Aug 10 and 11, 2021 – Giant Center – Hershey, PA

Aug 13, 14, and 15, 2021 – Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ

Sep 3, 4, and 5, 2021 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO

Note: The Aug 1 and 2, 2020 shows at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA are postponed, with new dates to be announced soon.