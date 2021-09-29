Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster being rolled out in Arizona

PHOENIX — After being recently approved by the FDA, booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are starting to roll out here in Arizona.

Currently, Pfizer is the only booster shot approved so it’s only available to those people 65 and older who have already received their two initial shots of that vaccine and completed those shots at least six months ago.

Jessica Rigler with the Arizona Department of Health Services tells ABC15 that the state has an ample supply of the vaccine so people who qualify for the booster should be able to get it at their local pharmacy.

“Different than January, the vaccine isn’t limited anymore. There’s ample supply and we have it spread out all over the state so it’s a lot easier to find a location close to your home and go get your shot,” Rigler said.

Other people who don’t live close to a pharmacy can get their booster shot at a weekly vaccination event in downtown Phoenix. Equality Health Foundation and Herozona Foundation are hosting a clinic every Tuesday at Grant Park.

Organizer Mary Rose Wilcox said this is an often underserved community so making the shot accessible to them has made an important impact. “Grant Park is the center of this community. People trust it they know we have a lot of programs and when COVID-19 hit they wanted someplace they could come where they felt safe,” she said.

Wilcox said they have Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots as well, so if anyone needs to start the vaccination process they can come to these events to get that done.

Rigler said being vaccinated against COVID-19 decreases the chance of dying from the disease by ten times. She said the booster shot will only increase that protection.

“We’ll still be monitoring the data, what we’ve seen from our federal partners is there’s been great effectiveness in increases antibody levels in individuals who have received a booster dose of Pfizer and so we’re encouraged that this booster will further protect Arizonans from COVID 19,” Rigler said.

This event is being held Tuesday nights from 4-8 p..m. at Grant Park, 701 S. 3rd Ave. in Phoenix.

These are free vaccines and no appointment is necessary.