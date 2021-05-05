Pediatricians get ready to vaccinate teens

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to expand those eligible to get a vaccine to 12 and above. The decision is expected by next week.

President Biden announced today that when it is announced pharmacies will begin vaccinations.

"We're ready to move immediately," Biden said. "Immediately move to make about 20,000 pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents as soon as the FDA grants it's okay."

President Biden also said that pediatricians will begin to receive vaccines.

"Parents and their children can talk to their family doctor about it and get the shot from a provider they trust the most -- easy, fast and free," Biden said.

Desert Pediatrics in Tucson said they are preparing for vaccines right now.

"Hopefully we'll be able to give it with the other immunizations soon," Jessica Lane, a pediatrician and Desert Pediatrics, said.

Lane said most pediatricians are gearing up to store the Moderna vaccine because most do not have the equipment required to store the Pfizer vaccine at the correct temperatures.

As the more children become eligible to receive the vaccine, Lane said she has been encouraging families to get the vaccine.

"I've been reassuring families that even though these vaccines were developed quickly, we have a lot of data that they're safe," Lane said.

Lane says school will begin to look more normal as kids get vaccinated.

"The more people that are vaccinated, including adolescents and you know when we get the data younger the children, the sooner we can get back to normal life," Lane said. "The sooner you know school can be in session without masks, all of those things."

She added that side effects right after you get a shot mean that the vaccine is working and is not something to be concerned about.

Lane also said that women who are breastfeeding can safely get the vaccine.

Diana Wilson, the mother of two boys, is excited for her children to get vaccinated. Her oldest son is 17 and was able to already get his two shots. Her youngest is 14.

"He wants to get back to a little bit of normalcy a little bit," Wilson said about her son wanting to get the vaccine once the FDA expands the age range for the Pfizer vaccine.