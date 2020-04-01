Menu

PCSD enforcement during local, state emergency orders

Posted: 6:23 PM, Mar 31, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-31 21:23:32-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department clarifying the stay-at-home order and how the department is responding.

Sheriff Napier said "Nothing in the executive order mandates you stay in your home at all times or otherwise risk arrest."

Napier says Governor Ducey wants law enforcement to take a community policing position to enforce these orders.

He called on Pima County to embrace social distancing while getting groceries or spending time outside.

Deputies are not out to cite or arrest people unless there's a big violation.

Road checkpoints will not happen.

