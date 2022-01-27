PCHD working to reduce COVID-19 testing wait times

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, wait times at the Pima Community College's West Campus COVID-19 testing location were up to two hours long.

Just two days after its opening, the county says that those issues have been resolved.

"Monday was a really busy day," Louis Valenzuela, Pima County Health Department's Emergency Preparedness Manager, said.

Valenzuela said that with additional staffing, changes to traffic flow, and sign-in processes that wait times are now around 15 minutes.

He said while the site will take walk-ups, signing up for an appointment and printing out your appointment confirmation can help speed up the process.

The site is getting ready to add more appointments in the coming days.

"We are setup for about 1,000 appointments right now," Valenzuela said. "As we move forward throughout the rest of the week, we'll add in more appointments to our queue."

The goal for the site is to get to 2,000 appointments a day.

The site offers PCR tests and results typically come back within three to five days of receiving a nasal swab.

If you are looking for a test within Pima County, click here to find the testing site that is closest to you. The federal government is also offering four free at-home COVID-19 tests per mailing address. You can sign-up to receive yours here.