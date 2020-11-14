PCHD, PCC and ASU open 3 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Health Department, Pima Community College and Arizona State University announced Friday they are opening three new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

"Drive-thru testing requires significant space to move cars through safely and efficiently," said Louie Valenzuela, Emergency Operations Manager for the Health Department. "PCC's ample parking lots have moved drive-thru testing from a goal to a reality and we greatly appreciate their support."

Those planning to go, must register ahead of time and must be 5 years or older.

Below is the schedule of the three locations that are open from 9 a.m. - noon:



Starting Nov. 16, Mondays: PCC West-Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd -- Use the Anklam Road entrance

Starting Dec. 2, Wednesdays: PCC Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Crux -- Use South Calle Santa Cruz entrance near the large parking lot

Starting Dec. 4, Fridays: PCC East-Campus, 8181 E. Irvington Rd. -- Use South Fred Enke Entrance

“As cases rise, we are eager to increase available testing for the people of Pima County,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Health Department, said. “If you know or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, we encourage you to get tested.”

To register for these or any other PCHD COVID-19 testing locations, click here.