PCC planning for in-person classes this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College is planning for students to return to the classroom for the fall semester.

Last month, the college thought that they would have to open up at 50% capacity, but the increase in vaccinations in Pima County has their sights on 100% with COVID-19 safety measures.

Some of those safety measures include wearing a mask and keeping socially distanced.

Lee Lambert, the Chancellor of Pima County Community College, said that learning will include a high-flex approach.

"So what high-flex is going to allow our students to be able to do, is to decide to come into a face-to-face environment or remain wherever they are, but it's all happening in real time," Lambert said.

Lambert also added that this approach is different than before but will make learning more accessible.

"Who would want to go really go back to the way things were, back to an education environment that had so much inequity in it. That so many individuals did not have access," Lambert said. "Now that we have learned so much that we can expand access to education."

The plans to return are contingent on health conditions continuing to improve in Pima County.