PCC closes all campuses after possible exposure to COVID-19 of member of the college community

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Community College has made the decision Monday to temporarily close all campuses during COVID-19.

"A member of the college community may have been exposed to someone recently tested for COVID-19," according to PCC.

PCC is working closely with the Pima County Health Department, according to PCC officials.

The college is on spring break and that has been extended to two days through Tuesday, March 24. It plans to resume class that Wednesday, March 25 with as many classes as moving online.