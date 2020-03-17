Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

PCC closes all campuses after possible exposure to COVID-19 of member of the college community

Posted: 9:45 PM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 01:22:20-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Pima Community College has made the decision Monday to temporarily close all campuses during COVID-19.
PCC chancellor restructuring college

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Community College has made the decision Monday to temporarily close all campuses during COVID-19.

"A member of the college community may have been exposed to someone recently tested for COVID-19," according to PCC.

PCC is working closely with the Pima County Health Department, according to PCC officials.

The college is on spring break and that has been extended to two days through Tuesday, March 24. It plans to resume class that Wednesday, March 25 with as many classes as moving online.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.