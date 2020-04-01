Menu

Pascua Yaqui Tribe: 2 members die from COVID-19

Posted: 11:18 AM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 14:26:48-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Two female members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe have died due to the coronavirus.

According to a press release from Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services, the two individuals lived off the reservation.

"The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division and the Pima County Health Department (PCHD) are recommending those that were in close contact with the family to self-isolate," said Abbie Fink with HMA Public Relations.

Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division says it will be working cooperatively with the Pima County Health Department to perform the necessary notifications.

