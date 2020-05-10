Pandemic strands international students in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A handful of international students are stranded in Lake Havasu City because of the coronavirus.

They can't go home until global travel restrictions are lifted and when that will happen is anyone's guess.

When the COVID-19 threat forced Arizona State University's Lake Havasu branch campus to switch to online instruction, most students left in late March to finish the spring semester at home.

But 15 ASU Havasu students didn't have that option because their homes are in Europe, Asia or elsewhere around the globe.

They continue to live in the university's residence hall and stay in touch with their families through the internet.