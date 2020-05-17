Menu

Pandemic playing havoc with Arizona high school graduations

Posted at 4:55 PM, May 17, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with high school proms and graduations across Arizona, but some school administrators are devising backup plans.

For example, a small charter school in Prescott is planning to a drive-in graduation ceremony for 32 senior students.

Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy director Melissa Wagoner says the ceremony will take place in the back parking lot of Prescott Resort with cars assembling in rows.

The event will be projected onto a large screen and the sound will be broadcast through an FM radio channel.

The ceremony will include a senior movie with different photos from the students' four years of high school. Seniors will receive their diplomas "drive-thru'' style as they exit.

