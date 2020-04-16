Pandemic could leave noticeable hole in Pima County budget, administrator says

TUCSON, Ariz. — The COVID-19 pandemic could have big implications for Pima County's budget next fiscal year.

In a memo Wednesday, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said retail sales in the county are down almost a third this quarter. He says restaurants, bars and hotels are down 70%.

Huckelberry says it's likely all state-shared revenues will be down about $11 million, so he's asking all departments to prepare for a 5% cut if economic conditions continue to deteriorate.

Huckelberry is also considering cutting other areas of the budget before resorting to layoffs of county personnel. He also wants the board public hearing to be postponed until June.