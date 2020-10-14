Menu

Over 6.7 million items of PPE delivered in Pima County during pandemic

Sarosh Ashraf Janjua
Posted at 6:18 PM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 21:18:33-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — More than 6.7 million masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves have been distributed to the community since the beginning of the pandemic, the Pima County Health Department said Tuesday.

Prior to COVID-19 hitting Pima County, the health department was able to obtain and handout personal protective equipment since the start. They were also able to provide PPE to childcare centers, social service workers, government agencies, along with the front line workers.

“We started by making sure doctors, nurses, first responders, and other essential medical personnel a priority,” Spencer Graves, Logistics Sector Chief with the Pima County Health Department said in a statement. “Once we felt comfortable that our health care workers were better protected, we shifted our PPE distribution focus to helping businesses reopen more safely. Now, we’re supporting schools as they begin their hybrid openings.”

Face masks, along with hand washing and physical distancing are critical in helping control the spread of the virus in the community, according to PCHD.

