Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Over 2M in Arizona fully vaccinated against coronavirus

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:00:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The state coronavirus dashboard reports that the number of people in Arizona who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has topped 2 million.

That represents 28% of the state’s total population. The state on Thursday reported 647 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 856,451 cases and 17,221 deaths.

In another development, a state-run vaccination site opened at Westworld in Scottsdale on Thursday. Along with others in metro Phoenix, the state also has sites in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.