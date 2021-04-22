Over 2M in Arizona fully vaccinated against coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The state coronavirus dashboard reports that the number of people in Arizona who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has topped 2 million.

That represents 28% of the state’s total population. The state on Thursday reported 647 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 856,451 cases and 17,221 deaths.

In another development, a state-run vaccination site opened at Westworld in Scottsdale on Thursday. Along with others in metro Phoenix, the state also has sites in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma.

