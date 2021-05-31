Outside shared spaces could be here to stay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The outside spaces that businesses started using during the pandemic have become popular across the city. Now, Tucson is working to keep it that way.

Businesses across the city were able to use public space as part of the COVID-19 Temporary Expansion of Restaurant Seating initiative from the city. As the COVID-19 emergency provisions ease in Tucson, the city is working to keep the outdoor shared spaces.

"We're working on a process to transition this temporary emergency program into something more permanent," Krista Hansen, Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility Lead Planner, said.

Hansen added that most businesses want to keep the extra options that were a lifeline during the pandemic.

"Many of have found it really essential to keeping their business afloat during this time," Hansen said.

The customers enjoy them too.

"I like being out here," Emanuel Sanchez said while enjoying his coffee from Exo Roast.

Jessica Kutz said that they should continue to utilize this extra space.

Right now, the city asking for your feedback on the outside shared spaces. You can find their survey, here.