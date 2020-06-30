Oro Valley recreation facilities temporarily close following Gov. Ducey's executive order

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — The Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center will temporarily close some of its facilities and amentities per Gov. Ducey's executive order effective 8 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release from the town of Oro Valley, the Community and Recreation Center will close for 30 days. The Aquatic Center will remain open with precautionary measures set in place.

The pool at the center will be closed with the exception of youth swim lessons. Tennis and pickleball courts will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis. The indoor facility will be closed, including the restroom.

Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center memberships will be paused starting June 30 until the center reopens.

Safety measures, changes for the Aquatic Center:



All lap swimmers are required to reserve a lane in advance of arrival at the facility. No drop-in visits will be allowed.

Wear a mask while inside the facility. Masks are not permitted while in the water.

Please come to the facility in your swimsuit and leave in your swimsuit.

Showers are not currently available.

Public swim gear such as kickboards, fins, aqua belts, etc. will not be available.

Only one lap swimmer per lane, and swimming down the center of the lane is encouraged.

Lap swim will be limited to one hour per individual per day.

The snack bar at the Oro Valley Aquatic Center is closed, bottled water will be available for purchase at the front desk.

For more information about Oro Valley or updates, click here.