Oro Valley declares local emergency in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Posted: 6:28 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 21:28:34-04
COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield declared a local emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes with a strong advisory that restaurants and businesses follow measures of social distancing and rely on take-out services.

I appreciate the restaurants and businesses that have already taken the initiative to put social distancing into practice by adjusting their services and encouraging more take-out and delivery orders. We understand that this pandemic is already having a tremendous impact on our families, schools and businesses. This proclamation helps bring our community into alignment and positions us to take any appropriate actions in the interest of public health.
Mayor Winfield

The issue is following with other jurisdictions in Pima County with a goal of reducing the potential spread of COVID-19.

