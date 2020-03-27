Oro Valley closes all public parks in amended emergency proclamation

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oro Valley will soon be closing all its parks indefinitely.

That's part of an amendment to Mayor Joe Windfield's emergency proclamation issued earlier this month. The closure applies to all playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fenced dog parks and ramadas effective Friday at 8 p.m.

The order doesn't affect parks and playgrounds owned by private homeowners associations (HOAs), but urges them to take similar actions.

The mayor's amendment is also extended the town's state of emergency indefinitely -- until either Gov. Doug Ducey lifts the statewide state of emergency, or until the mayor does so.

The amendment is also urging hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and day spas to close as well until the emergency proclamation is lifted.