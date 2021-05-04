Operations begin at FEMA mobile vaccination units

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — FEMA is in Pima County to put shots in arms at new mobile vaccine units.

Inside the mobile vaccination units are staff ready to register people on the spot and get them vaccinated in anywhere from fifteen to thirty minutes.

One of the first units is located on sacred land at Pima Community College’s Desert Vista campus.

“The point of this really 6 to 8 weeks of clinics is to do that— is to get us to the final tail of people we need to immunize in our community,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County health director.

The partnership between FEMA and Pima County has been a long time coming. It’s all part of the county’s push for equity— making sure people are comfortable and trust where they are getting their vaccinations.

“We’ll go to the people. The people won’t have to worry about going to fixed facilities for vaccination,” said Tammy Littrell, FEMA region 9 acting administrator.

Community leaders like Pascua Yaqui Chairperson Peter Yucupicio said the mobile units will make his region safer.

“Hopefully with this, we can all reach that comfortable stage where we try to get back to some type of normal,” said Peter Yucupicio, Pascua Yaqui chairperson.

However, proximity isn’t enough for some who still have reservations about the vaccine.

“Fears of the processing and even fears of immigration issues— this is not going to happen. Quite simply we’re just asking you to come and get vaccinated,” said Yucupicio.

FEMA said no one 18 and older will be turned away from the mobile vaccine units.

