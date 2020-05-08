On, off-campus student housing sites prepare to welcome students in the fall

TUCSON, Ariz. - Last month, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announced there will be in-person classes this fall.

Now, both on and off-campus student housing sites are getting ready to do whatever they need to keep students both safe and healthy once they return.

Sahara Apartments is just a few blocks away from the University of Arizona campus. Managing General Partner, Ross Hubbard, told KGUN9 he feels confident students returning to his complex will be safe mainly because of the way the complex is laid out.

“We’re primarily studio apartments, so they’re all individual living," said Hubbard.

He added that if a student gets COVID-19, it would be easier for them to quarantine because all but four of the 173 units are studio apartments.

Hubbard also said staff at the complex are doing everything they can to keep the grounds as clean as possible.

“We’ve increased our cleaning. Commonly touched surfaces are being cleaned multiple times a day, and then we have available hand sanitizer and cleaning products for people who are entering and exiting," he said.

KGUN9 also reached out to officials at the University of Arizona to find out the plan is for students set to live in on-campus dormitories.

A spokesperson with the university said details like, whether there will only be a single person in a dorm, or even a specific dormitory building set aside for students who need to quarantine is currently being worked out by the university's re-entry task force.

That spokesperson added university officials plan to release more details regarding the plan moving forward on Wednesday, May 13, with updates coming every Wednesday for the next 100 days.