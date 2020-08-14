Older adults, summer heat and the coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — "We used to tell people: well, maybe you just need to go take a book and sit in a mall," said w. Mark Clark, President and CEO of the Pima Council on Aging.

Even Clark admitted, that advice isn't good these days.

"That's not realistic at this point."

A new world, means new solutions for older adults.

Avoiding health problems due to heat comes with the same rap as before.

"People need to drink lots of fluids, they need to wear light clothing, being in a cool space."

It's that rule that Clark said is more problematic this year because of COVID-19.

"It's one of the many conundrums that we face at this point in time with the pandemic that we're looking at."

For older adults the guidelines to avoid infection of the coronavirus is the same.

"Avoid crowds, wear a face coverings, washing hands with soap and water or using hand-sanitizer."

Loneliness can be an issue for older adults, especially during the pandemic.

Clark advises following these rules very closely if you're an older adult who might step outside.

If you know an older adult, Clark said be a resource for them.

"Do the neighborly thing and just check in on folks."

If you are an older adult, help is available.

"Take that step and reach out and ask for help."

Young or old we're all in this, be it the heat or the pandemic, together.