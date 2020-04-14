Older adults sew 1,000+ face masks for residents, frontline workers in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Many have started making their own face masks amid the pandemic.

Older adults at Robson Resort Communities are helping those in need along with women of Quail Creek are making face masks for residents, hospitals, and essential workplaces in Arizona, according to Melody Pierce from evolve pr and marketing.

The ladies of Quail Creek have sewn approximately 400 masks this week.

Below is a list of where the masks have been donated to, so far:

Arizona Oncology - 100 masks

Banner's Respiratory department - 100 masks

Banner-Diamond Children's Center 329, with the Art Quilters donating 160 surgery caps so far, with another 200 to be delivered this week

Green Valley home health aides - 50 masks

Santa Cruz Hospital - 400 masks

Santa Rita Nursing Home - 200 masks

The National Guard - 200 masks

Tohono Nation Health Center - 50 masks

The women of Quail Creek have produced approximately 1,380 masks over the past four weeks.