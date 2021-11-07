Officials want distance from releases on COVID jabs for kids

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Some members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors want to distance themselves from county news releases on COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Supervisor Hildy Angius suggested that the board include "some kind of disclaimer" on releases.

The Kingman Miner reports that Angius broached the idea during a meeting Monday after a county release included information on federal officials approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Another supervisor liked the disclaimer idea but two others pushed back and the board took no official action.

Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.