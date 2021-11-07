Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Officials want distance from releases on COVID jabs for kids

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN
Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are now offering Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot to eligible groups.
Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are now offering Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot to eligible groups.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 20:54:35-04

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Some members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors want to distance themselves from county news releases on COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Supervisor Hildy Angius suggested that the board include "some kind of disclaimer" on releases.

The Kingman Miner reports that Angius broached the idea during a meeting Monday after a county release included information on federal officials approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Another supervisor liked the disclaimer idea but two others pushed back and the board took no official action.

Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!