Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

NYC will start to 'close streets' for exercise starting Thursday

Posted: 7:04 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 22:04:28-04
items.[0].image.alt
Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks march 17, 2020
NYC will start to 'close streets' for exercise starting Thursday

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that a plan to open up specific streets for exercise will start in each of the five boroughs Thursday, as much of the city remains closed due to the coronavirus.

The pilot program will open up to two streets per borough and be enforced by the NYPD, the mayor said.

"Everyone wants to make sure there are spaces for folks to get their exercise, to get fresh air," de Blasio said. "But there must be enforcement."

De Blasio added that the situation will evolve and more details will be announced soon.

"Every site can and will be enforced by the NYPD and other agencies," he said."That obviously underlies our entire approach."

Earlier this week, de Blasio had said there were no plans to close city streets. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had suggested it as a way for people to spread out more outside.

"You have much less traffic in New York City because non-essential workers aren't going to work," Cuomo said Sunday. "Get creative. Open streets to reduce the density. You want to go for a walk? God bless you. You want to go for a run? God bless you. But let's open streets, let's open space - that's where people should be, in open spaces areas, not in dense locations."

As of Tuesday evening, there were 15,597 cases of coronavirus in New York City.

This article was written by Stephen M. Lepore for WPIX .

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.