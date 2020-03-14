Nursing home posts photos of residents with messages for their families

The visitation ban on nursing home has been necessary due to the novel coronavirus. However, it hasn't been easy for families with loved ones inside care facilities.

One organization in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, is making sure that their patients can let their families know that they are okay. Signature HealthCARE at Heritage Hall Rehab and Wellness Center took photos of their residents with messages to their loved ones.

"We know you may be concerned regarding your loved ones. Here is a message from our residents. They wanted to check-in and let everyone know that they are doing fine. We are doing our best to protect your loved ones," reads a post by the organization.

The center does have the capability to do video chat. You can call them to schedule a call with your family member.