Nogales Unified schools project returning to hybrid learning March 15

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nogales Unified School District announced Friday that all schools are expected to return to in-person learning in March.

Based off Santa Cruz County data and recommendations from health officials, the district is considering and projecting a re-opening date for hybrid learning of March 15, according to a letter sent to families. Students will have the option to continue online learning or to attend the hybrid learning model, until it is completely safe for students to fully return to in-person learning.

The district says several teachers and school workers are scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

NUSD created a plan at the beginning of the school year by enforcing CDC guidelines, which includes disinfecting and cleaning, social distancing, and providing PPE.

Below are safety protocols to be followed at all times during hybrid school hours:



Use of masks/facial covers will continue to be a requirement at all times during school hours for all stakeholders in our school community.

Avoidance of large gatherings of any kind during school hours.

Practicing good hygiene with additional hand washing/hand sanitizing stations provided throughout the school buildings.

The district says all schools will continue online learning until further notice, but will continue to provide updates for the re-opening of hybrid learning.

For more information about NUSD COVID-19 updates, click here.