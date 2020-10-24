Nogales Unified School District halts hybrid learning, shifts back to online

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Unified School District announced Thursday it will halt its hybrid model learning after just one week and go back to online learning October 26.
Santa Cruz County has seen an increase in COVID cases within the past two to three weeks, NUSD says. After monitoring the Arizona Department of Health Services benchmark data and relying on local public officials, the district made the decision to resume online learning starting Monday, until further notice.
The district will continue to monitor data and discuss with local public officials on the decision to return to online learning.
The schedule for self-conatined students receiving on-site services will not change nor will the process and procedures for students in athletic programs, including weekly testing, according to NUSD.
We understand the difficulties of confronting this ongoing and difficult situation. Once again, this recommendation and decision are being made with the best and safest interest in mind for the NUSD community and the Nogales and Santa Cruz County community. The safety and security of all stakeholders are the priority and above anything else.
Your support, patience, and understanding are appreciated. May all of our students, families, and the entire school community be safe and healthy. Please continue to practice personal responsibility and follow all the safety guidelines including social (physical distancing), avoidance of large gatherings, wearing a mask at all times while in public or around other people, and washing your hands often.