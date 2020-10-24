Nogales Unified School District halts hybrid learning, shifts back to online

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Unified School District announced Thursday it will halt its hybrid model learning after just one week and go back to online learning October 26.

Santa Cruz County has seen an increase in COVID cases within the past two to three weeks, NUSD says. After monitoring the Arizona Department of Health Services benchmark data and relying on local public officials, the district made the decision to resume online learning starting Monday, until further notice.

The district will continue to monitor data and discuss with local public officials on the decision to return to online learning.

The schedule for self-conatined students receiving on-site services will not change nor will the process and procedures for students in athletic programs, including weekly testing, according to NUSD.