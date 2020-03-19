Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

No new cases of coronavirus in Chinese hotspot

Posted: 8:23 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 23:23:48-04
items.[0].image.alt
A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party’s senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/George Calin)
No new cases of coronavirus in Chinese hotspot

In one bright spot, China says the former virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding province has reported no new cases.

It is a dramatic change in the city overwhelmed by thousands of new patients each day when the outbreak was peaking there last month.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 81,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 67,800 were in Hubei Province - many of those in the city of Wuhan. Hubei had 3,130 of China's 3,249 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The outbreak forced China to close industries, schools and travel for several months. Many schools and businesses throughout China remain closed in the country as the virus slowly dissipates.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.