No new cases of coronavirus in Chinese hotspot

In one bright spot, China says the former virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding province has reported no new cases.

It is a dramatic change in the city overwhelmed by thousands of new patients each day when the outbreak was peaking there last month.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 81,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 67,800 were in Hubei Province - many of those in the city of Wuhan. Hubei had 3,130 of China's 3,249 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The outbreak forced China to close industries, schools and travel for several months. Many schools and businesses throughout China remain closed in the country as the virus slowly dissipates.