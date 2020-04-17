Menu

NJ man arrested for stealing N95 masks: officials

Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 16, 2020
A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with stealing N95 respirator masks from a business in Iselin, prosecutors say.

Kevin Brady, 49, was arrested Thursday on one count of theft and one count of conspiracy to commit theft. From March 27 to April 1, Brady was employed as an on-site electrician at Prudential Financial.

While Brady was there, he had unrestricted access to the offices and entered a caged storage area in the basement and took 7-8 cases of the all-imporant masks. Each case contained 200 masks. Prudential had planned to donate them to a local hospital.

He was charged as a result of a joint investigation by the New Jersey State Police — Cargo Theft Task Force, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Woodbridge Police Department, and the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, based on a referral from the National Hoarding & Price-Gouging Task Force headed by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

The investigation is active and is continuing.

This article was written by Stephen M. Lepore for WPIX.

This article was written by Stephen M. Lepore for WPIX.

