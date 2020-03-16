NHL hopeful to resume practice in 45 days, NBA reportedly less optimistic

The NHL said it is hopeful to resume practices in 45 days and play games in 60 days, as a report suggests that play in the NBA might not resume until June.

The NHL said on Monday that it is following CDC recommendations while giving its players a guideline of when play would resume. On Sunday, the CDC issued guidance saying that gatherings of 50 or more people be avoided for the next eight weeks.

The league is also allowing players to travel where permissible.

Meanwhile, ESPN has reported that the NBA is preparing to not resume play until June.

ESPN added that the NBA is looking into arena dates into August, meaning the NBA Finals could finish just weeks before training camp for the 2020-21 season begins.

Also what is unknown is what happens to players whose contracts are up at the end of the season. Generally, NHL and NBA contracts that aren't extended into next season will expire in early July.

Both leagues have been fully shuttered since last Thursday.

To this date, no NHL players have tested positive for coronavirus, but three players have confirmed cases.