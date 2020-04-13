NFL, NFLPA agree to virtual offseason program amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NFL offseason is going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL and NFLPA's agreed Monday on a voluntary offseason program that'll begin April 20, the NFL reported.

The NFL stated that teams can't hold any on-field work until all 32 club facilities can reopen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out a memo that laid out the guidelines:

According to NBC Sports , league and the union officials have agreed that all 32 teams have to abide by the same rules. In other words, if any NFL teams are in a stay-home state, all 32 teams would stay home.

The virtual part will consist of three weeks of classroom work, workouts, and non-football programs, the NFL stated.