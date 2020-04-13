Menu

NFL, NFLPA agree to virtual offseason program amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rick Osentoski/AP
NFL logo on goal post pad during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 18:13:44-04

The NFL offseason is going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL and NFLPA's agreed Monday on a voluntary offseason program that'll begin April 20, the NFL reported.

The NFL stated that teams can't hold any on-field work until all 32 club facilities can reopen.

𝘝𝘪𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭 offseason coming soon... pic.twitter.com/ql68VgQqVu

— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out a memo that laid out the guidelines:

Virtual off-season now officially approved, and this went to all teams after players approved it to lay out new off-season guidelines. pic.twitter.com/R4Fm1L5jCn

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2020

According to NBC Sports , league and the union officials have agreed that all 32 teams have to abide by the same rules. In other words, if any NFL teams are in a stay-home state, all 32 teams would stay home.

The virtual part will consist of three weeks of classroom work, workouts, and non-football programs, the NFL stated.

