NFL, NFLPA agree to virtual offseason program amid COVID-19 pandemic

The NFL offseason is going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NFL and NFLPA's agreed Monday on a voluntary offseason program that'll begin April 20, the NFL reported.
The NFL stated that teams can't hold any on-field work until all 32 club facilities can reopen.
ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out a memo that laid out the guidelines:
Virtual off-season now officially approved, and this went to all teams after players approved it to lay out new off-season guidelines. pic.twitter.com/R4Fm1L5jCn
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2020
According to NBC Sports , league and the union officials have agreed that all 32 teams have to abide by the same rules. In other words, if any NFL teams are in a stay-home state, all 32 teams would stay home.
The virtual part will consist of three weeks of classroom work, workouts, and non-football programs, the NFL stated.