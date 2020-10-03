Newspaper: Arizona inmates' letters cite COVID-19 lapses

PHOENIX (AP) — Numerous inmates say Arizona's prison system has failed to provide necessary testing, supplies and treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Republic reports that dozens of letters from inmates in recent months said the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry wasn't protecting staff and inmates during the outbreak.

The Republic reports inmates' letters describing fears and frustrations, asking for help while others provided graphic details in personal narratives of surviving the virus.

A department spokesperson denied many allegations by inmates, including that sick inmates weren't tested.

Department spokesperson Judy Keane also cited health and safety protocols announced during the pandemic.