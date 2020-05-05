News groups sue Arizona to get nursing home virus data

PHOENIX (AP) — A group of Phoenix-area media organizations is suing the state of Arizona for records detailing coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

The public records lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing the Arizona Republic, ABC15, 12 News, CBS 5 and 3 TV.. State officials have cited patient privacy in refusing to name facilities with cases or deaths.

Meanwhile, Arizona's virus death toll rose by 33 to 395 on Tuesday. The Department of Health Services says the number of confirmed cases now exceeds 9,300.

