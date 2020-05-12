New Yorkers march to police HQ protesting social distancing arrests

Protesters in New York's Foley Square gathered Monday following a number of recent arrests of young black men related to social distancing.

Data released by the NYPD showed more than 80% of those issued summonses over social distancing were people of color.

Despite social distancing guidelines and orders from the mayor that public protests should not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, more than 50 people marched from Foley Square to police head quarters to get their message across.

For the most part, protesters, including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, maintained social distancing guidelines, though at time it wasn't exactly possible.

The outcry began last week following a number or arrests caught on video.

In response, the city will double the number of its social distancing ambassadors to 2,300.

They aren't police officers, and will be stationed in public areas, encouraging people to stay distant while handing out free face coverings.

Protesters said they won't stop until arrests end.