Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

New virus hot spots sprout; World marks Easter at a distance

items.[0].image.alt
New virus hot spots sprout; World marks Easter at a distance
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-12 14:31:14-04

The world is celebrating Easter at a distance, with many churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging shutdowns.

There is huge uncertainty about the outlook for not just the next few weeks but the next months ahead.

A top European Union official says it's too early to plan summer vacations for July and August.

The focus in recent weeks has been on southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll is now the world's highest at ovd 20,600.

But hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic have shifted constantly, and new concerns are rising in Japan, Turkey, the U.S. Midwest and Britain.

The U.K. death toll is expected to surpass 10,000 on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.