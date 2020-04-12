New virus hot spots sprout; World marks Easter at a distance

The world is celebrating Easter at a distance, with many churches closed and family gatherings canceled amid wide-ranging shutdowns.

There is huge uncertainty about the outlook for not just the next few weeks but the next months ahead.

A top European Union official says it's too early to plan summer vacations for July and August.

The focus in recent weeks has been on southern Europe and the United States, whose death toll is now the world's highest at ovd 20,600.

But hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic have shifted constantly, and new concerns are rising in Japan, Turkey, the U.S. Midwest and Britain.

The U.K. death toll is expected to surpass 10,000 on Sunday.

