New Tucson committee aims to employ performers, artists and help small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. - A new Tucson committee is aimed at employing performers and artists across southern Arizona all while helping small businesses as well.

Tucson Helping Tucson was created as a way to bring performers and artists together to live stream every Saturday in order to raise money to help businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re raising money for our small business relief program by employing our creative community. Our artists, musicians, comedians, actors, dancers, everyone within the creative community is invited to participate in Tucson Helping Tucson," said Tom Heath, a Tucson Helping Tucson committee member.

Heath said he and other a part of the project decided to start this project because they wanted to help those most in need during these times.

“The common thread among those of us that are working on this is those of us that we are fortunate, we are in a position where we have an income and my philosophy, mine personally and many of us in this group is that those of us that can, must," said Heath.

He added Tucson Helping Tucson plans to hold a live stream every Saturday for roughly 90 minutes.

“Everyone is doing it from the safety of their own homes. So at no point is anyone getting together that would not already be together to put this on," he said.

