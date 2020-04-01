Menu

New Jersey governor says state searching for refrigerated trucks to store bodies in

With the death toll surging in New Jersey due to the coronavirus, the governor says the state is searching for refrigerated trucks to store the bodies.

NBC News reported that 91 people have died in the past 24 hours, the most significant one-day jump since the crisis began.

“The fact that we’re having this conversation folks, this is real,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy said that the death toll in his state as of Wednesday was 355. The total number of cases reported is now at 22,255, NBC News reported.

