New hotline to help with rental assistance in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new hotline has been set up to help people seeking rental assistance.

The Pima County Community Action Agency has a new hotline to serve those seeking aid from the COVID-19 Rental Eviction Assistance Program that is funded through the Arizona Department of Housing.

The new Pima County CAA Hotline is 520-724-2505. Staffers will answer questions regarding the status of an application, provide forms that are required for processing, offer direction and assistance to submit pending information, and direct applicants to other resources.

"We are here for them," said Pima County CAA program manager Manira Cervantes. "The hotline we have locally is so folks can get a hold on a human being and we’re here to hear them out."

Individuals are urged to complete the online application, but those without internet access can call the state’s 2-1-1 hotline for assistance.

Press 8 for COVID-19 Pick a language, press 1 or 2 Press 5 for Eviction Prevention

After an individual applies with documentation, the Community Action Agency provides a review for accuracy and completeness before doing an initial phone interview.

"What we’re able to do is if somebody can demonstrate that they are eligible for the services based on their income and household size and a clear demonstration of being impacted by COVID-19, then we’re actually able to pay rental assistance that they otherwise couldn’t pay for" Cervantes said.

More information about legal resources and potential benefits from the Rental Eviction Assistance Program is available at this flyer for What Tenants Need to Know During COVID-19.

Eligibility information and the application is available at www.AZHousing.gov.

Callers seeking rental, mortgage or utility assistance that is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic should call CAA’s regular hotline, 520-724-2667, that is answered Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The COVID-19 Rental Eviction Assistance Program is a first-come, first-served program.