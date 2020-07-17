New grant to help local performers through pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona (AFTSA) with support from the Arizona Daily Star is working to raise and distribute $20,000 for theater workers in Southern Arizona that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

They're calling it the 'Theatre Artists Emergency Fund', which will be given to local artist in need of relief.

According to a press release from AFTSA, from salaries to building rent, theaters invested nearly $16M in the most recent fiscal year to benefit the local economy.

"When we come out of this, I think that we’re going to see really amazing, strong arts organizations that are working together better than ever to make sure our community is one of the best in the country," Executive Director of Live Theatre Workshop Michael Martinez said.

Applications and donations will be accepted until July 22nd.